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Dangers of Vaccines according to Dr. Stehanie Seneff
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85 views • March 01, 2020
Dr. Stephanie Seneff discusses the real dangers of vaccines. It damages your health, mental and physical, can cause autism and much more. This is really interesting coming from a Dr. and Scientist - share this with everyone you know - even if they will not listen.
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