New Zion Assembly - 11/20/22 - Finding Our Function
This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world. Our message for this week looks at Paul’s teaching on finding our function in the body of Christ.

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. 


