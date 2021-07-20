B3 SCIENCES BANDS, THE MYTHS ABOUT BUILDING MUSCLE! MIKE DEBORD, DC

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Are you familiar with Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) bands? Not too long-ago, Joe Mercola, DO, was in the classroom sharing on “Building Muscle After 50.” That’s when we first learned about how these bands work. Mike DeBord, President and CEO of B3 Sciences, is one of the leading BFR experts in the world. He is back to share the myths about building muscles and how BFR bands work with very little effort.
CLICK THE B3 LINK:: https://lillian.b3sciences.com/
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