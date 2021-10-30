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NYC Oct 25th Huge Freedom Rally Covid-19 Anti-Vaccine Mandates Protest March Across Brooklyn Bridge
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70 views • October 30, 2021
NYC Oct 25th Huge Freedom Rally Covid-19 Anti-Vaccine Mandates Protest March Across Brooklyn Bridge
New York Young Republican Club
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt0GoQu5wCs
New York City Workers March Across the Brooklyn Bridge on October 25, 2021
LUKE2FREEDOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNghIRxwQp0&;t
Anti-Vaccine Mandate protest from New York City. Organized by FDNY workers (10-25-21)
NYCocacola
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KrlYn97nEw
NYC employee Protect covid vaccine mandate
Right Side Broadcasting
https://www.facebook.com/rsbnetwork/videos/855717028455777
New York Young Republican Club
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt0GoQu5wCs
New York City Workers March Across the Brooklyn Bridge on October 25, 2021
LUKE2FREEDOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNghIRxwQp0&;t
Anti-Vaccine Mandate protest from New York City. Organized by FDNY workers (10-25-21)
NYCocacola
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KrlYn97nEw
NYC employee Protect covid vaccine mandate
Right Side Broadcasting
https://www.facebook.com/rsbnetwork/videos/855717028455777
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