February 24, Putin addressed the Russsian Federation, Ukrainian people, and its military. Most importantly, he addressed the world. He's a voice or reason and made a point of Christian virtues in a degenerate world led by the USA and wokeism.



In light of Covid fear and mandate abuses of governments worldwide, his speech is sufficient to send disenfranchised, tired, and abused peoples worldwide into his arms.



Your Dissident Priest has translated Putin for you. Take the time to hear reasoned words from Putins' mouth, contrary to the lying mainstream media narrative. The very same media that's been pushing Covid Fear, lockdowns, injections, mandates, vaxx passports and cheering police violence.



Vladimir Putin is a hero for freedom. Give him the time to hear him out. He'll explain why he's in Ukriane and what ails the USA and progressive degenerate nations he doesn't want Russia to emulate.



Putin talks about a Red Line not to be crossed. The New World Order is on notice.