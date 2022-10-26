BRICS | Why Does Saudi Arabia Wants to Join BRICS? | What Does This Mean for the U.S. Dollar?

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Watch the Original October 19th 2022 WION Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WU2oh6u_Ak
THIS was their plan all along... (Dollar Crash) - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9Hr7gEKI5k
Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4
China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769
Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
GOG = Prince, Ruler or The Head
Magog = Modern Russian
“38 And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, set thy face against Gog, the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him, 3 And say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, O Gog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal: 4 And I will turn thee back, and put hooks into thy jaws, and I will bring thee forth, and all thine army, horses and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords: 5 Persia, Ethiopia, and Libya with them; all of them with shield and helmet: 6 Gomer, and all his bands; the house of Togarmah of the north quarters, and all his bands: and many people with thee.” Ezekiel Chapter 38: 1-6
*********************************************************************************
Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*November 4th & 5th - 411 Tickets Remain for Branson, Missouri
*January 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, Tennessee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.