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Saturn 666 hexagon, number 6 gematria
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231 views • October 18, 2020
Saturday is named after Saturn, the 6th day of the week and the 6th planet from the sun....A certain group of people wear yarmulkes with a 6-pointed star of David (Rothschild) to synagogue every week on Saturday, this same group insist they lost 6 million people in gas chambers....do these people seem obsessed with the number 6?....I think so
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