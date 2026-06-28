The Cursed Dog Tags

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What if a pair of military dog tags could call your name...? 🪖👻
Some warnings are never written down... but soldiers still remember them.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0f12OObmktnSyuKiDDZnqt?si=082ac67d0c9b4300
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#dogtags
#urbanlegends
#Supernatural
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