The Cursed Dog Tags

What if a pair of military dog tags could call your name...? 🪖👻





Some warnings are never written down... but soldiers still remember them.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0f12OObmktnSyuKiDDZnqt?si=082ac67d0c9b4300





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#dogtags

#urbanlegends

#Supernatural