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Student Assignment: Child Sacrifice
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46 views • December 01, 2019
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A school in Colorado is under fire after ordering students to read and contemplate a bizarre poem featuring rape, and a god of child sacrifice, prompting outrage by students, parents, and taxpayers.
A school in Colorado is under fire after ordering students to read and contemplate a bizarre poem featuring rape, and a god of child sacrifice, prompting outrage by students, parents, and taxpayers.
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