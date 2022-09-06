Peter Schweizer, author of ‘Red-Handed,’ is an expert on Biden family corruption. He tells Glenn — if Republicans gain control of Congress later this year — that there IS enough evidence to impeach Joe, thanks to Hunter Biden’s terrifyingly close ties to Chinese intelligence. But removing the president from office may be another story. He explains it all in this clip. Plus, Schweizer gives his thoughts on what the FBI/Donald Trump fiasco is REALLY all about…

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https://rumble.com/v1itfsm-is-there-enough-evidence-to-impeach-and-remove-joe-biden.html

