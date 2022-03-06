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WOW - The Ministry of State Security of the LPR, Captured Agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - READ DESCRIPTION
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300 views • March 06, 2022
The Ministry of State Security of the LPR detained agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who were preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of the LPR and the Russian Federation.
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