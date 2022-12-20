EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. SEVERE WEATHER EVENTS INBOUND

One of the ways a person can get hurt is if they're not informed correctly or in time for bad weather and severe events. As we get closer to this "cold weather event" the real forecast was given out a week n a half ago to be as low as -24 where I'm at in Colorado... THEN, they took it down and put up a normal forecast until day before yesterday basically holding back this information. They put out the real forecast on accident 10 days ago and I have screenshots of it becus I was sending it to my mom in AU... I went to show someone an hour later and theyd changed it to normal.December twmps like all the other weather channels had up... they put out rhe real forecast and then took it back down ...for a week and then put it back up. What I'm saying n here is I think here soon, we re gonna have events start to be worse than they wanna let on til it's too late so we re not prepared and get caught off guard. Just don't be that person is all I'm saying. Be aware they are gonna do this sort of thing. It's really dangerous to not be informed correctly or fully about a weather event so just stay on the ready, is what I'm gonna do. These guys knew about this storm 10 days ago and are pretending it's developing as we get closer to the event. Prepare your ass off folks. Don't forget gas. If grid goes down, gas pumps won't work either. Being able to get outta dodge can be the best defense to danger as a person can get so don't get stuck yall. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]





