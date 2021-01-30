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NutriMedical Report H3FriJan29th_EDUCAP_READYENDFEB_FNMBORAD_STOPSCOVIDACE2
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310 views • January 30, 2021
EDUCAP FIRST NATIONS MEDICAL BOARD STUDY MEMBERS, START ON FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE KIT TO CLEAR BODY FOR TESTING, STUDY 30 DAYS AFTER BASELINE BLOOD LEVELS ANTIBODY TO SIGMA ONE PROTEIN AND 30 DAYS AFTER ORAL CAPS EDUCAPS TAKEN AT HOME, BERNSTEIN_ARIZONA100NEWAUDITVOTERFRAUD_LIN WOOD AND SIDNEY POWELL 80 MILLION TRUMP VOTES 49 OR 50 STATES FOR TRUMP NATIONAL POLES, MILITARY LAW SOON 19TH PRESIDENCY FIRST TERM OF NEW REPUBLIC TRUMP NEW PRESIDENCY WITH GESARA NEW FINANCIAL GOLD BACKED US DOLLAR, WELLNESS PROTOCOL ANSWERS TO EMAILS AND CALLERS MICHELLE AND DR BILL DEAGLE MD, OPTIMIZED HEALTH NUTRIMEDS PROTOCOLS FREE ACCESS AND EMAIL HELP DRBILLDEAGLEMDatGMAILdotCOM, MEDIA NOW ALL AT DEAGLEdashNETWORKdotCOM, DR DAN ROYAL JD DO AND DR BILL SINGH PHD FIRST NATIONS MEDICAL BOARD,
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