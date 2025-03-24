Trafficked at 13, Survivor Helps FBI Rescue Kids and Bust Pedos - Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt was just 13 years old when she was recruited into a human trafficking ring by someone she believed was her friend. That horrifying experience led to years of human trafficking, abuse, trauma, and almost death multiple times that changed her life forever. Would she ever escape? By God’s grace, Katariina did indeed escape that abuse. Now, she is the executive director of There Is Hope For Me, where she helps other survivors of human trafficking find justice and healing. She also wrote the books Stolen: The True Story of a Sex Trafficking Survivor and Trafficking in America. Katariina shares stories of helping other children escape harrowing handlers by working with the FBI, and she also identifies exactly how these predators prey on kids and recruit them from inside the perceived safety of school.
TAKEAWAYS
The most common way traffickers recruit children is through social media and the second most common is peer-to-peer recruitment
Traffickers often train captured children to recruit other kids on campus
Predators may even wait outside gas stations or restaurants near school campus to attempt to lure children
Don’t forget to pray for kids’ protection - this is a spiritual battle between good and evil
