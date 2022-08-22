What is the Real Meaning of Sadhana?

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Sadhana Is The Ancient Rite To Practice, Bringing Forth A Ritual.

Master Lama Rasaji Explains These Practices And Their Connection To Precious Metals, Like Silver And Gold. The Second Coming Is About Power. Will You Be Balanced Enough To Be Grounded So You Can Be A Conductor Of Abba’s Energy?

Listen In To Learn How Sadhana Practices Will Get You Balanced.





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