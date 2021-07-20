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WOMAN ON VENTILATOR CLINGING TO LIFE, DOCTORS REFUSING TREATMENT, VIOLATING JUDGE'S ORDER
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2351 views • July 20, 2021
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE! Carolyn Jordan is on a ventilator, fighting for her life and the doctors responsible for her care are fighting her family, violating a judge's order and allowing for her to die.
I would simply explain it to the doctor that if you cause the death of my mother by withholding valid treatment or in other words, you kill my mother, I will kill you. It is quite simple you need to explain it to him so even that stupid bastard can understand it.
I would simply explain it to the doctor that if you cause the death of my mother by withholding valid treatment or in other words, you kill my mother, I will kill you. It is quite simple you need to explain it to him so even that stupid bastard can understand it.
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