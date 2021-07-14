7/14/2021 Miles Guo: The self-exposure of Snake Demon Yan and Wang Dinggang failed to cause any damage to the Whistleblowers’ Movement

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The self-exposure of Snake Demon Yan and Wang Dinggang failed to cause any damage to the Whistleblowers’ Movement, instead we benefited a lot from it. We’ve taken legal actions to completely hold them accountable and fight back. The New Federal State of China has undergone substantial changes after July 4th, and the demise of the CCP is already irreversible