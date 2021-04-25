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People, it is high time to stop aiding and abetting the lawless, diabolical, pseudoscientific, technocratic totalitarian COVIDiotic state-cult!
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30 views • April 25, 2021
A call to stop conforming to godless and dehumanizing policies of a medical COVIDiotic dictatorship imposed onto the whole global populace by arrogant statesmen who seek to lord over everyone whilst being accountable to none but themselves.
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
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