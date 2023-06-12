Dueling Trials

Donald Trump was indicted by the Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith over 37 felony charges. All are on dubious legal ground because of Presidential protections. On the very same day the Pseudo-president Joe Biden was exposed as a traitor for having taken a 5-million-dollar bribe from the Ukrainian oil giant Burisma by the House Oversight Committee. Which is more dangerous to the country?
