🌱 World Impact News - Episode 19: Sustainable Farming & Renewable Energy with Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis ⚑ πŸ“ Episode 19 - Featuring Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis In this episode of World Impact News, we explore the future of sustainable farming and renewable energy with special guests Derek Loudermilk and Joseph Eric Mathis. 🌍🌾 From regenerative agriculture to innovative clean energy solutions, this conversation sheds light on how we can create a greener, self-sufficient world. πŸ”Ή Guest: Derek Loudermilk Derek Loudermilk is a best-selling author, adventurer, and host of The Derek Loudermilk Podcast, where he delves into cutting-edge ideas in science, technology, and sustainability. His expertise in innovation and future trends makes him a key voice in the movement toward eco-friendly solutions. πŸŽ™οΈπŸ“š πŸ”Ή Guest: Joseph Eric Mathis Joseph Eric Mathis is an advocate for sustainable agriculture and renewable energy, working on impactful projects like Victory Gardensβ€”an initiative promoting local food security and regenerative farming to support healthier communities. 🍏🌞 πŸ“Œ Timestamps & Highlights ⏳ 00:00 - Intro πŸ“’ Overview of today’s episode ⏳ 02:15 - Meet Derek Loudermilk πŸŽ™οΈ His podcast & work in sustainability ⏳ 06:40 - The Future of Sustainable Farming 🌱 How Victory Gardens is revolutionizing agriculture ⏳ 12:30 - Renewable Energy & Self-Sufficiency ⚑ Exploring clean energy solutions ⏳ 18:45 - Joseph Eric Mathis on Regenerative Farming 🌾 Building a sustainable food system ⏳ 23:20 - How You Can Get Involved 🀝 Steps to support local sustainability efforts ⏳ 27:10 - Final Thoughts & Q&A πŸ€” Expert insights & audience questions πŸš€ Why Watch? ✠Learn how sustainable farming is shaping the future of food ✠Discover renewable energy solutions for a cleaner planet ✠Get insights from Derek Loudermilk & Joseph Eric Mathis on Victory Gardens & regenerative agriculture πŸ“’ Subscribe & Stay Updated! Don’t miss out on future episodes! Hit LIKE πŸ‘, SUBSCRIBE πŸ””, and share this with anyone passionate about sustainability, farming, and renewable energy! πŸ”— Follow Us: 🌐 Website: [Insert Website] πŸŽ™οΈ Derek Loudermilk Podcast: [Insert Link] πŸ“² Instagram: [Insert Handle] 🐦 Twitter: [Insert Handle] #SustainableFarming #RenewableEnergy #DerekLoudermilk #JosephEricMathis #VictoryGardens #RegenerativeAgriculture #WorldImpactNews 🌱⚑