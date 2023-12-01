Create New Account
ROTHSCHILD INCLUSIVE FEUDALISM -- HARLEY SCHLANGER
Harley Schlanger is back to diffuse the propaganda coming from the Vatican and the house of Rothschild about 'inclusive capitalism'. Harley suggests the term 'global feudalism' is a far more accurate description of what these demon creatures have in store for us.

nwonew world orderglobalismcorporatismharley schlangergreat resetneo feudalismglobal slaveryrothschild vaticanrothschild inclusive feudalism

