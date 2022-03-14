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Tho Bishop of the Mises Institute Says Economics Is Fundamentally a “Culture Issue”
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0 view • March 14, 2022
Tho Bishop, a writer and editor at the Mises Institute, sits down with Alex Newman at CPAC 2022 to talk about economic issues.
Bishop discusses the Austrian School of economics and the free market, and explains the mechanism of “inflation” and how it benefits Big Banks, Big Tech, etc.
After emphasizing that, fundamentally, economics is a cultural issue, and reviewing how the current system subsidizes reckless, short-term behavior and punishes responsible citizens who think long-term, Bishop suggests several solutions to help get America back on track financially and back to sound money.
Bishop discusses the Austrian School of economics and the free market, and explains the mechanism of “inflation” and how it benefits Big Banks, Big Tech, etc.
After emphasizing that, fundamentally, economics is a cultural issue, and reviewing how the current system subsidizes reckless, short-term behavior and punishes responsible citizens who think long-term, Bishop suggests several solutions to help get America back on track financially and back to sound money.
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