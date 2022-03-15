© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oath-Breaking Angels of Death Nurses Actively Harming and Killing Innocent Victims
Follow
1
Share
Report
898 views • March 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Doctors have jeopardized the credibility of their Hippocratic and Florence Nightingale Oaths through carrying out the COVID protocols. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the compliance of the doctors, the monetary incentives, and more. Dr. Ruby explains the due accountability towards nurses across the globe, as they are responsible for killing millions.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeeij-oath-breaking-angels-of-death-nurses-actively-harming-and-killing-innocent-.html
Doctors have jeopardized the credibility of their Hippocratic and Florence Nightingale Oaths through carrying out the COVID protocols. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the compliance of the doctors, the monetary incentives, and more. Dr. Ruby explains the due accountability towards nurses across the globe, as they are responsible for killing millions.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeeij-oath-breaking-angels-of-death-nurses-actively-harming-and-killing-innocent-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.