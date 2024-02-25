Sign Of Jonah Eclipse 4.8.2024

Nothing significant occurred in 2017 when America experienced a solar eclipse.
The expected April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will have many more signs associated with it.
Signs we'll expect: Eclipse coving Cities named Nineveh X8, Asteroid, Planetary alignments, Pagan worship?
But, will it be prophetic?
Let's examine the expected solar eclipse and the associated signs.
