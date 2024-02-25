Create New Account
Sign Of Jonah Eclipse 4.8.2024
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published 21 hours ago

Nothing significant occurred in 2017 when America experienced a solar eclipse.

The expected April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will have many more signs associated with it.

Signs we'll expect: Eclipse coving Cities named Nineveh X8, Asteroid, Planetary alignments, Pagan worship?  

But, will it be prophetic? 

Let's examine the expected solar eclipse and the associated signs.

Keywords
bible prophecy2024revelationwrathend of daysnineveheclipsesaviv 1

