Fact Checking the 5G/Coronavirus Hypothesis

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35308
Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance joins us to discuss the hypothesis that 5G is responsible for the symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak. We discuss the identifiable facts and the notable shortcomings with this hypothesis, and we contrast that with Derrick's documentary, which lays out the no-nonsense, no-speculation truth about the dangers of 5G.