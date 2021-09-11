14-Time World Champion Wrestler gets SMACK DOWN by VAXX induced HHHEART Attack

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Little jabroni. If you're 'the game' then you need to go back to the drawing board, because your game absolutely sucks.
-The Rock
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1382400149637455880
Mirrored - Boot Camp