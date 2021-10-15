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Congress Declares Bible is the Word of God! Read it and see Congress knew we would be headed for some hard times? These are the times to look to the true Lawgiver.
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20 views • October 15, 2021
Instead of using the Constitution lets get back to the Law and Rock that was the foundation that our true form of government was established from.
Our Forefathers did not have a constitution when they chose to shoot the cops of the day king George sent to take their weapons. Where did they get the authority to do this. It was a Biblical Responsibility not a right. We need to learn these principals.
No king, but King Jesus!
Our Forefathers did not have a constitution when they chose to shoot the cops of the day king George sent to take their weapons. Where did they get the authority to do this. It was a Biblical Responsibility not a right. We need to learn these principals.
No king, but King Jesus!
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