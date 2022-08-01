Zelensky was ready to end the war in Donbass, but he was prevented by the United States and Great Britain





◾️This was told by the former deputy from the Zelensky party Alexei Kovalev.





◾️“I think he wanted to do this, we, as members of parliament, would support him. However, the year 2022 came and we saw another Zelensky who changed everything by 180 degrees,” Kovalev said.