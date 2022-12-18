Redpill: What Is The Matrix?

It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth...that you are a slave.
Like everyone else, you were born into bondage — born into a prison that you cannot smell or taste or touch — a prison for your mind.
What is real? How do you define real? ...“real” is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain.
The matrix is a computer-generated dream world built to keep us under control in order to change a human being into this.
The Matrix | 1999
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.