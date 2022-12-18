Redpill: What Is The Matrix?

It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth...that you are a slave.

Like everyone else, you were born into bondage — born into a prison that you cannot smell or taste or touch — a prison for your mind.

What is real? How do you define real? ...“real” is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain.

The matrix is a computer-generated dream world built to keep us under control in order to change a human being into this.





The Matrix | 1999