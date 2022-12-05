【 G -Times NEWS】New Immigration Plan Will Overwhelm Healthcare System

https://gnews.org/articles/562515
Summary：According to a Financial Post report on November 30th, the current Liberal government's overly large new immigration plan will put more pressure on Canada's already overwhelmed health care system, which has been hit by the continuous impact of the pandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.