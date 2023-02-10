1yr ago Canada Ottawa Police Steal Truckers Fuel Jerrycans Feb9th Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates
Jim Kerr Church of BuBBleshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8vha3Lx3sU
Freedom Convoy - Jim Kerr Catches Police Stealing Gas - full length
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.