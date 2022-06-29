© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pf8xe0cb
06/27/2022 Dr Chris Flowers: FDA report Pfizer trials shows no effectiveness, yet they continue to push for the COVID vaccine in children despite the fact.