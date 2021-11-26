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Subliminal Messaging: Why the New World Order Named the New Covid-19 South African Variant - Number B.1.1.529
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100 views • November 26, 2021
Today (Friday November 26th, 2021) the New World Order introduced a new Boogeyman Covid-19 Variant Strain on the World and named it a number. They are undecided if they are going to give it a Greek alphabet name like they have been doing. By naming it B11529 they have attached a subliminal coded message to it with the code. Everything is an algorithm with the Satanists, which makes me truly believe that they are being guided by Artificial Intelligence. Probably coming from that Super Computer called the 'Beast' based in Brussels, Belgium which incidentally someone in Belgium came down with one of the first strains of this new variant today. I am following this little trailer video with another 'rant' video later today. Things are heating up as the vaccine fails, but they will have to blame everyone's upcoming illnesses on the New Strain because they will never admit that their vaccines are what is breaking down people's natural immune system and is secretly going to kill them in the coming months. See you then... To Be continued...
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