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Dr Hodkinson gives a Covid education to politicians.
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208 views • November 20, 2020
Dr Roger Hodkinson manages to get a spot on a community and public services committee meeting in Edmonton. He explains in layman terms and very clearly that Gov't should not be advising anyone with regards to dealing with Covid-19. Please listen to this expert front line understanding of this virus and what to do about it. Top Notch!
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