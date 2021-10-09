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Defunding bad schools with choice and launching 1776 worldwide
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10 views • October 09, 2021
Public schools get massive payouts from the taxpayers. When students withdraw because of bad policy, bad teachers, or other reasons, they should explore other educational options. And, the public schools should be required to turn over the unused portion of funding received to the parents, who can then crowdfund private teachers, or private schools. All alternative options are on the table when public schools fail their students and the rogue establishment allows indoctrination, coercion, and medical tyranny.
Video edited by Cash Daily.
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Video edited by Cash Daily.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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