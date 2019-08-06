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How To Purify Water With Bleach - Easy Prepper Skill
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500 views • August 06, 2019
We need clean drinking water to stay alive. With bleach and an eye dropper you can purify safe drinking water. What if your water stopped running, or your community's water was contaminated? Store unscented bleach in your emergency supplies so you can purify water in emergency situations. To purify one quart of water use 2 drops of bleach. Include eye droppers and measuring spoons along with a chart of how much bleach to use to purify water. Make a water purification kit with bleach for your emergency water preps. Store 1 gallon of water per person per day for emergency situations. Know that a quart is 32 ounces, and a liter is 33.8 ounces. Make a strategy for safe drinking water. Treat water with household bleach containing 5.25-8.25 percent chlorine.
Volume of Water to be Treated Bleach Solution to Add
- 1 quart/1 liter 5 drops
- 1/2 gallon/2 quarts/2 liters 10 drops
- 1 gallon 1/4 teaspoon
- 5 gallons 1 teaspoon
- 10 gallons 2 teaspoons
Keywords
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