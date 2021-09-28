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Canada is Counting EVERYONE Who Stays Home For ANY Similar Illness Towards the Coof-19 Active Cases.
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120 views • September 28, 2021
Memology 102 - Sep 28, 2021: Alberta, Canada is on another level of fear-mongering.
If you do not go and receive a Coof-19 test because you need to stay home for any other illness that may be affecting you, you are now part of their Coof-19 headcount of active cases....wow.
90,421 views Sep 28, 2021
Memology 102 - 210K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mB1SpO6DSt4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
If you do not go and receive a Coof-19 test because you need to stay home for any other illness that may be affecting you, you are now part of their Coof-19 headcount of active cases....wow.
90,421 views Sep 28, 2021
Memology 102 - 210K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mB1SpO6DSt4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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