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Hitler flooded churches with 1960-70s "Jesus movement" mind-controlled raped witches to sabotage
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92 views • January 09, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022). Since they have been attacking me all day, God will expose more of Satan Lucifer’s secrets. In the 1960s "Jesus movement" "women's equality" Jezebel spirit witchcraft rebellion, Satan Lucifer's Hitler & Mengele & Prince Philip flooded the churches with non-aware "women's head covering rebelling" trauma-based mind-control SRA (satanic ritual abuse) raped sodomized tortured angry feminist witches to corrupt the Church and sabotage it from within, in order to remove women’s head coverings and to remove God's spiritual protection, to allow for the release of the returned nephilim and chimera alien spirits from the abyss to enter into the cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of the globalist elites, to make it possible for the returned nephilim elites to COVID-19 biochemical weapon vaccine exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie and replace them with the nephilim, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. History repeats itself. The Church is the defense of the society and humans, so it needed to be corrupted by Jezebel in order to exterminate the human specie. Jezebel’s 1960s “women’s equality” “take women’s head coverings off” “start cross-dressing in men’s trousers” “Jesus movement” was designed by the devil for that specific purpose. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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