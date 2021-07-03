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Destihl Brewing Syncopathic Wild Sour Ale 3.5/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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Destihl Brewing gives us this wild sour ale. She runs 6.0 for ABV, 12 for the IBUs and I'd say 28 for the SRM. They list her a very complex comingling of flavors but I didn't pick them up. On the nose she is hop forward, piney/woody but not unpleasant she smells interesting. The initial hit is sour but not overly so, nor particularly hoppy. She is very dry. Comes in and fills the mouth, drying out the palate and the tongue on contact. Fast thru the arid middle when she hits the back end I get more grapefruit than biscuit or cracker. I didn't mention the Hops which were Warrior and Summit. Not bad but not great either. A nice try but it missed me.
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