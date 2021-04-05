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Daniela Cambone with Lynette Zang: Why You Must Get Out of the System; The Fed's Master Plan
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915 views • April 05, 2021
The Federal Reserve has been unable to hit their 2% inflation target, but Lynette Zang, Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, contends that the central bank is getting prepared because they expect to lose control of inflation soon.
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