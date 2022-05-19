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Dr. David Martin, 2027 ... Big Financial Disruption
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390 views • May 19, 2022
Dr. David Martin comes to TransitionTalks, July 23rd. Join us in person or via livestream (and replay) as Dr. David Martin talks about the great, inbound disruption guaranteed five years from now and what we can do to prepare for this extraordinary event.
Tickets and more information at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
Tickets and more information at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/
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