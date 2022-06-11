Ukrainian POW - "In the middle of May I Heard a Story" - Russian Soldier - Burned Alive... - 061122

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In the video, junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vasily Varivoda. He is a fellow soldier of war criminals from the 1st and 2nd companies of the 1st battalion of the 95th brigade. The ones who burned a captured wounded Russian soldier:
-"In the middle of May I heard a story, they told me that when they were in positions in Dolgenkoye, they captured a Russian soldier, killed and burned him"
◾️The #Russian servicemen described the mop up operation in the village, showed the military positions and foreign equipment left by the AFU. #Ukrainian militants burned a #Russian prisoner alive, raped and murdered woman.
◾️Garbar Yaroslav Anatolyevich assigned to the 1st battalion of the 95th ODShBr, originally from Vinnitsa. He was a witness or an accomplice to the brutal murder of a Russian soldier. Our wounded soldier was taken prisoner and burned alive at the stake, in the town of Dolgoe.
Cynthia - I personally saw parts of that video, but had to stop watching this inconceivable evil and didn't share it here.