Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12-01-2023 Accountability Part 22 Woman's Path Part 10
channel image
mylivingbranch
29 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published 16 hours ago

Genesis 2:16  And יהוה  Elohim commanded the man, saying, “Eat of every tree of the garden, 17  but do not eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for in the day that you eat of it you shall certainly die.” Your “WORDS” and “ACTIONS” are creating Debits and Credits in your life. Enhance they are creating either “LIFE” or ”DEATH”.

Keywords
deceptionsubmissionfather daughterfather daughter relationshipfathers authority

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket