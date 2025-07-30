🚨Ukraine plotting to weaponize Russian-Azerbaijani friction to incite ethnic hatred - Russia's MFA spox

Russia has information that the Security Service of Ukraine plans to use Russian defectors to stage false-flag attacks targeting Azerbaijani citizens, diplomatic missions, and facilities for cash rewards, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“In case of successful implementation of such provocations, the plan is to spread viral information about certain Russian aggression in Azerbaijan, Turkish and European media space,” she added.

Adding more on Azerbaijan:

🚨ALIYEV'S GAMBLE: HOW AZERBAIJAN SECRETELY ARMS UKRAINE

According to Russian Telegram channels, Azerbaijan's "Aviagregat" factory in Baku will be producing 122mm & 152mm shells for the Ukrainian army.

Turkish company Makin ve Kimya Endüstrisi is reportedly installing the equipment, with potential shell casing supplies from Bulgarian firm Rais.

Support for Ukraine comes as no surprise: Azeris have been sending both humanitarian aid & weapons to blood-thirsty (or money-thirsty?) Zelensky, while Azerbaijani mercenaries are actively fighting on Ukraine's side to kill Russian soldiers.

However, rapid scaling to meet Ukraine’s demands is unlikely since Azerbaijan lacks expertise in mass-producing Soviet-caliber shells.

ALIYEV FELL INTO TRAP

Western media suggest Azerbaijan exploits Russia’s alleged "weakening" from prolonged conflict to "assert sovereignty."

3+ years ago, a covert deal was struck between 🇬🇧Britain and 🇫🇷France: France pulls Armenia away from Russia, while Britain focuses on Azerbaijan.

Now, it's playing out — and Aliyev may have been lured in.

