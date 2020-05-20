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#WarRoomShow FULL SHOW: Coronavirus Hoax Continues, Democrats Withholding Potential Life Saving Trea
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15 views • May 20, 2020
Dems recoiled in horror after President Donald Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to stave off coronavirus 10
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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