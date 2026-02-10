BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Liman Gateway Opens: Tactical Breakthrough that Could Unlock the Battle For Donbass
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 days ago

The Liman Gateway Opens: A Tactical Breakthrough That Could Unlock The Battle For Donbass

The active deployment of ‘Geran’ drones, equipped with R-60 air-to-air missiles, is beginning to yield strategic successes for the Russian side. Another confirmation of this was the interception and destruction of a Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopter, which, according to reports, was itself being used to hunt Russian UAVs. This case marks a qualitative evolution in the role of strike drones: from weapons against static targets, they are transforming into a means of contesting local air superiority, capable of engaging highly maneuverable targets.

According to reports from February 10, Russian army advance units were spotted east of Volchansk, near the border village of Marino. This may indicate the Russian command’s intention to expand its control of the border area. Further advances in an easterly direction are highly probable. In this case, Russian troops could gain control of up to 25 km of additional border territory.

Southeast of Kupyansk, the situation for the Ukrainian army is rapidly deteriorating. The Russian command has intensified its offensive in the Kurilovka and Podoly areas. Russian troops will likely attempt to reach the Oskol River to cut off the Ukrainian forces on the eastern bank. This would partially relieve the pressure on the city, where heavy positional fighting is ongoing.

On February 10, it was reported that Russian army assault troops entered the city of Liman from the east.

Liman had long been a stronghold and support point for the entire adjacent section of the front. Most importantly, however, that the city is a gateway to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. There is a direct paved road from Liman to Slavyansk, as well as the only bridge across the Seversky Donets River for many kilometers around.

Based on their experience in storming Seversk, it is likely that the Russian command will use infiltration tactics. Small assault groups will secretly infiltrate the city center and gather behind Ukrainian positions. Then, at a predetermined time, these “sleeper cells” will activate, causing the city’s defenses to collapse within a couple of days.


On the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front, Russian assault groups have been observed advancing east of the village of Nikiforovka. Tactically important heights near the settlement have been captured.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, on the front line, the Russian Dnipro military group advanced across a broad front in the Pavlovka area. The Russian command’s main objective remains the city of Orekhov.

Following a lengthy operational pause, Russian troops achieved a significant victory in Liman. For over a month, the front in this area had been virtually static. Now, events may begin to develop rapidly.

https://southfront.press/the-liman-gateway-opens/

russia ukraine war
