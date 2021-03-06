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NCB Quick Look
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150 views • March 06, 2021
Introducing the Nuisance Current Blocker (NCB). This is the first device for residential applications to block low level nuisance current on grounding conductors but allow fault level voltages to trip the breaker. This provides an "effective ground-fault current path" as required by 250.4 to stop 250.6 "objectionable current."
For technical information, see https://homeemftracing.com/resources
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https://www.ahw4you.com/a/44247/iyQ6VPX5
Mitch Webb of Primal Lift Health Coaching just interviewed me and I reveal material from the paid section of the 5G Course!! If you want a sneak peek at the material beyond the first free video, here is your chance.
Mitch Webb 3/3/21 Interview with Andrew McAfee
https://www.brighteon.com/fe28cf06-445e-4d96-9434-0f6665f90a9c
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