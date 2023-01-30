Pelosi, Pravda & the Puppeteer Hold the Truth Hostage | Media Malfeasance

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From the propaganda puppet media covering for the Pelosi mob family, to evidence George Soros is pulling the strings... here's your Media Malfeasance for the final week of January.
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