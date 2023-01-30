Pelosi, Pravda & the Puppeteer Hold the Truth Hostage | Media Malfeasance

From the propaganda puppet media covering for the Pelosi mob family, to evidence George Soros is pulling the strings... here's your Media Malfeasance for the final week of January.

To support my work:

🌟 GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV 🌟 Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

🌟 Follow me! Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com

🌟 Stop Buying products from companies who hate you. Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv