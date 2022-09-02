The thirty-seventh chapter of Ezekiel has been used by Christian Zionists to state that the formation of the political State of Israel in 1948 was a fulfillment of prophecy. They falsely believe that the word “graves” refers to the nations in which the Jews were scattered when the State of Israel was established.

The sad truth is that Israel was founded by renegade Jews in 1948. Not one of them professed faith in Christ. All of them were willing to lie, cheat, and murder to achieve Theodor Herzl’s vision of a Jewish State.

Ezekiel’s dry bones in reality are people dating back to the time of Abraham who repented and believed in the coming Messiah. These men and women will walk in holiness unlike the modern Israelite's that reject Jesus, embrace homosexuality, read the Talmud and the Kabbalah, and behave just like the rest of the world when it comes to fornication, adultery, drugs and alcohol. This begs the question, why are Christian Zionists aligned with this apostate group?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1872.pdf

RLJ-1872 -- AUGUST 7, 2022

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 77: The Zionist Connection

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