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Thursday March 18th 2021 A to Z NutriMeds Healing Tech Consults drbilldeagle7AtGmailDotCom Bernstein Cancel Culture Vehicle Laws Vs. Rioters 2 States Solutions to Central America Remove Drug Cartels
NutriMedical Report
NutriMedical Report
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Thursday March 18th 2021 A to Z NutriMeds Healing Tech Consults drbilldeagle7AtGmailDotCom Bernstein Cancel Culture Vehicle Laws Vs. Rioters 2 States Solutions to Central America Remove Drug Cartels
Hour One A to Z NutriMeds Protocols, Healing Tech SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, Free Wellness Protocols, Free Email Consults to drbilldeagle7AtGmailDotCom, Call the Live Show 877 317-6432
Hour Two Cancel Culture with Aggressive Sexual Distorted Training in Schools and Media, All Live Splatter New Vehicle Laws Protecting CItizens Who Injure or Kill When Driging Away from Dangerous Protestors
Hour Three Solutions to Communication, Cultural and Worldl National Issues, Treatment of Mentally and Addicted Ill, Elimination of Criminal Cartels Deep State USA Operatives Worldwide
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